Thu Aug 15, 2019
Tass
August 15, 2019

Putin greets Alvi, Imran on Independence Day

National

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the Pakistani President and Prime Minister on the Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in August 14. This was stated in the telegram published on the Kremlin’s official website on Wednesday, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

"The Russian President sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of the Independence Day," the statement said. The Pakistan emerged independent on August 14, 1947.

