Five electrocutedin rain-related incidents

SIALKOT: Five people, including a minor boy, were electrocuted in separate rain-related incidents during Eid days.

According to police, Shoaib, 18, and Asif, 38, of Kharkana village accidentally touched a high-tension electric wire and suffered a shock. They were shifted to a hospital where Shoaib died. Afaq, 28, was electrocuted when he touched an electric cooler in Premnagar.

Ramzan, 65, suffered a fatal electric shock when he touched an electric motor in Dhabula village. Muhammad Tayyab Salim of Dhallewali village was electrocuted when he touched a drill machine. Four-year-old Muhammad died when he touched an electric motor in Mehmoodpura in the limits of Head Marala police.

MAN DROWNS: A man drowned into River Chenab while trying to rescue a buffalo. According to police, Muhammad Waris jumped into the river near Marala Head Works to rescue one of his buffaloes and drowned. Efforts were underway to retrieve the body from the river by Rescue 1122.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man was shot ded on Tuesday. According to police, Vishal called Awais at his house and killed him there in Bhullar village in the limits of Bambanwala police. The police have arrested the accused.

EIGHT DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police arrested eight drug peddlers on Tuesday.

Uggoki police arrested Ghulam Qadir with 5.25 kg hashish, Kotli Said Ameer police Yaseen with 2.14 kg hashish, Rangpura police Abdullah with 1.26 kg hashish, Ali Raza with 1.61 kg hashish, Kotli Loharan police arrested Anjum with 1.22 kg hashish, City Pasroor police arrested Khalil with 1.48 kg hashish and Rs 25,000 and Sabzpir police arrested Bilal and Zulfiqar with 5 litre liquor each. Cases were registered against the accused.

TWO HELD OVER COLLECTING HIDES: Two people were arrested on charges of collecting hides of sacrificial animals without official permission,

Police detained Shafique from village Machhi Khokhar and Nasir Mehmood from a village in the limits of the Sadr Pasroor police station as they were collecting hides without permission. Cases have been registered against the accused.