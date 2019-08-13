close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

10 SHOs reshuffled

Lahore

LAHORE: DIG Operations has issued transfer and posting orders for new SHOs in ten police stations here. The DIG posted the SHOs at Haier, Gulshan Iqbal, Yakki Gate, Racecourse, Lohari Gate, Bhatti Gate, Gawalmandi, Rang Mahal, Nishtar Colony, Defence Area B and Ghalib Market police stations.

ARRESTED: Investigation Wing Lahore police arrested 63 members of 15 criminal groups who were involved in murder, fake currency, robbery and bike lifting and snatching. Rasheed, Shahzeb, Shahbaz, Umar, Ali Raza, Suhail, Amanullah, Yasar, Imran, Nasar, Qurban, Waqas, Asif, Abdul Shakoor, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahzad, Ali, Nabeel, Nadim, Hafeez were among the arrested criminals. DIG Investigation Lahore disclosed all details and announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates.

