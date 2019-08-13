National harmony

August 11 is celebrated as Minorities Day in Pakistan. Jinnah's vision of the country was based on the equality of all religions and citizens. The day is also celebrated to honour the services and sacrifices made by religious minorities for the country over the years because Pakistan does not belong to any one religion, caste or tribe and minorities are partners of the development of Pakistan.

People from minority communities are giving their best in different fields for the progress of Pakistan. The government should aim to protect minorities' rights and promote national harmony among the followers of diverse faiths.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana