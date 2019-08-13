close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
Dengue campaigns

August 14, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Dengue in Sindh' (August 9) by Waqar Moosa. I appreciate the writer for highlighting this alarming issue which needs especial attention. I also urge the Sindh government to take serious action to control the deadly virus which only claims lives.

As a resident of Pakistan I humbly request the government Pakistan to start awareness campaigns everywhere in the country to make everyone aware about the deadly disease so as to make the country safe.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

