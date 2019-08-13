Charsadda villagers protest loadshedding

CHARSADDA: The residents of various villages in the district on Tuesday staged rally and blocked the road observing loadshedding during the Eid holidays. Led by tehsil councillor Haroon Khan, the residents of Sardheri took out protest procession and blocked the Mardan Road and chanted slogans against the Pesco officials and government for the loadshedding. The villagers and workers of ANP, JUI, QWP and other parties staged the protest in Tarangzai against the loadshedding and condemned the government for loadshedding and low pressure of gas.