Families arrange parties with mouth-watering dishes

Islamabad: The second day of Eidul Azha was also celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday amid arranging parties with mouth-watering dishes and distributing the sacrificial animal meat among the poor and relatives.

Those who could not slaughter their animals on first day of Eid due to engagement of butchers or some other reasons, would continue the practice on second and third day. Families and youngsters are arranging special barbecue parties on rooftops, green lawns and open air places as well other picnics pots, for their friends and family members.

Some of families and youngsters, on second day of Eidul Azha thronged public parks, open air spaces and hill sides and arranged barbecue parties that filled the air with the smoked aroma of grilled food.

Barbecue parties are considered to be the perfect way to celebrate Eidu Azha, as meat of different varieties is easily available to everyone. This second major festival brings scrumptious and delicious dishes of meat for food lovers, and almost every family arranges parties with mouth-watering recipes.

A student, Ibrahim Ahmed Bhatti said, "Such parties not only give us an opportunity to enjoy Eid with loved-ones, but also give us a chance to taste different types of dishes made of sacrificial meat.

" "Week-long holidays along with the pleasant weather, especially in the morning with light rain on Tuesday have added charm to Eid festivities as I can enjoy delicious meat dishes with my family and friends," he said.

"I have a great time when all family members, relatives and friends enjoy food and gossip on Eid," said Abdullah Bhatti, enjoying at a barbecue party. Eidul Azha comes once a year and the tradition of sharing meat with neighbours and the needy gives everyone a chance to store some meat for the coming days to eat and serve guests.

Eidul Azha also served as a good opportunity for business for butchers and knife sharpeners and blacksmiths across the country. In fact professional butchers minted a lot of money on Eid Days and charged heavy amounts from people for sacrificing their animals.

Finding a butcher during Eid is a difficult task so most people prefer to sacrifice animals themselves to follow Sunnah and avoid inconvenience. As Muslims sacrificed animals to perform their religious obligation, butchers will remain in great demand even on third day of Eid.