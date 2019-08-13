Five electrocuted in rain-related incidents

SIALKOT: Five people, including a minor boy, were electrocuted in separate rain-related incidents during Eid days.

According to police, Shoaib, 18, and Asif, 38, of Kharkana village accidentally touched a high-tension electric wire and suffered a shock. They were shifted to a hospital where Shoaib died. Afaq, 28, was electrocuted when he touched an electric cooler in Premnagar.

Ramzan, 65, suffered a fatal electric shock when he touched an electric motor in Dhabula village. Muhammad Tayyab Salim of Dhallewali village was electrocuted when he touched a drill machine. Four-year-old Muhammad died when he touched an electric motor in Mehmoodpura in the limits of Head Marala police.