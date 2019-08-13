Traders urge PM to take notice of fake FIRs against ex-JCCI chief

JHANG: Members of Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and other trade bodies Tuesday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of fake FIRs against former JCCI president and ex-MNA Sheikh Muhammad Akram.

Talking to reporters, the traders said Sheikh Akram is a high taxpayer industrialist and transport owner who enjoys a good repute in the business community. They said local police registered three fake cases against him in a month.

JCCI members Raees Khan, Ansar Abbas, Hasnain, Waseem, Sheraz Sheikh and others told reporters the ‘true story’ in which Sheikh Akram was accused of torturing a man after an accident. They said the driver of other vehicle should have been booked, but the police booked Sh Akram on July 23.

They said last week nine people died in a road accident, and the same police booked Sh Akram and others in the accident without any justification. They said Akram was not the owner of the bus that hit the rickshaw. The traders said the same police registered a third case against Sh Akram on the charges of threatening the SHO of the police station a day before Eid. Sh Akram told this scribe that some police officers were allegedly behind these fake cases and the cops wanted to please his political rivals.

He said he had no link to the road accident but police were conducting raids at his transport company offices and seized his parked buses. When contacted, the police spokesman denied any wrongdoing in registering the cases.