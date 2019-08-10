close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

Punjab depts put on alert to eradicate dengue, polio

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to activate all departments concerned for eradication of dengue in the wake of current rains.

Addressing a meeting regarding the dengue situation, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should proactively perform their duties for eradication of polio and dengue diseases and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take practical steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign would be run in the last week of August on the directions of the chief minister. Usman Buzdar said that health and other departments should perform their duties professionally.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan