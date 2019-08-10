Punjab depts put on alert to eradicate dengue, polio

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to activate all departments concerned for eradication of dengue in the wake of current rains.

Addressing a meeting regarding the dengue situation, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should proactively perform their duties for eradication of polio and dengue diseases and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take practical steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign would be run in the last week of August on the directions of the chief minister. Usman Buzdar said that health and other departments should perform their duties professionally.