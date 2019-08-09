Bilawal visits Polyclinic to inquire after Faryal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Polyclinic to inquire after Faryal Talpur. Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also accompanied him

during the visit.

Talking to the media, Bilawal expressed concern over the health of Faryal Talpur and the fact that her remand came to an end Friday and instead of taking her to the court, sending her to the jail has been requested which does not usually happen. He said that if it was an ordinary citizen, the doctors would not have given permission to let the patient leave, but due to the pressure of NAB officers, the patient now has to leave for jail. He said the NAB wants to shift Faryal Talpur to jail against doctors’ recommendations. Bilawal said the PPP has always combated vengeful politics and will do so even today. He said the PPP is under no pressure and a unified message regarding the matter of Kashmir should have reached the international community. He said that Imran Khan will be known as a prime minister who did not fight for Kashmir.

Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Chaudhry Manzoor were present on the occasion.