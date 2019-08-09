Fake accounts case: AC extends physical remand of Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad on Friday extended 8-day physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank account reference.

The Accountability Court also granted judicial remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur till August 19 and send her to Adyala Jail.

National Accountability Bureau on Monday produced former President Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank account reference and requested the court to extend his physical remand. NAB prosecutor told the court that during investigation NAB has recovered original documents and stamps. He requested the court to grant further physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

During hearing Asif Ali Zardari arrived at court rostrum and said NAB has asked me 40 questions but they are not allowing me to meet my lawyer. “Without consideration with my lawyer how I can answer of these questions,” he added.

The court granted 8-day physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari and ordered to produce him before the court on August 16.

The Accountability Court granted judicial remand of Faryal Talpur till August 19 and sent her to Adyala Jail.

During hearing NAB prosecutor presented medical report of Faryal Talpur and told the court that because of her medical condition doctor has recommended her not to travel. NAB prosecutor told the court that we couldn’t produced Faryal Talpur before the court, as she is not medically fit.

NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant judicial remand of Faryal Talpur, as investigation is completed and there is no need of further physical remand.

The court granted judicial remand of Faryal Talpur till August 19 and send her to Adyala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Faryal Talpur was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad on Friday early morning due to health condition. She will be shifted to jail on judicial remand after getting discharged from the hospital.

Earlier the court had granted extension in remand of Faryal Talpur for one day and ordered NAB to produce her on Friday. She was arrested on June 14 in fake bank account reference.