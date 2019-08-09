Maleeha Lodhi begins aggressive diplomacy at UN over IHK issue

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, has underscored the imperative need for ensuring that the crisis triggered by India’s “unlawful annexation” of Jammu and Kashmir was addressed in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir when she met the UN’s political affairs chief on Thursday amid intense diplomatic activity.

According to informed sources, her meeting with Rosemary DiCarlo, Under Secretary General for Political Affairs, was part of a series of contacts she has been making to brief senior UN officials and diplomats from all regions of the world about Pakistan’s stand on the Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and placing the disputed state under a lockdown.

A statement issued later on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged the critical importance of UN resolutions on Kashmir to deal with the crisis. Ambassador Lodhi also met three non-permanent members of the UN Security Council—Kuwait, Indonesia and South Africa—as India, obviously on back foot, also stepped up its campaign to have the world believe that the decision was taken for the socio-economic development of Kashmiris, and that they enjoy the same rights as the Indians.

Briefing Under-Secretary-General DiCarlo, the Pakistani envoy focused on the illegality of Indian action, and called on the United Nations, especially the secretary-general, to clearly enunciate its position on the subject.

She also informed DiCarlo about the complete lock down in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including shut down of internet services and land-lines that had begun even before the announcement about the controversial decision on Kashmir. She also briefed her about continued Indian ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC), the most egregious of which was use of cluster munitions a day before announcing the abrogation of the Indian Constitution’s Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

DiCarlo noted Pakistan’s concerns and once again expressed the secretary-general’s willingness to use his good offices—something that India continues to reject. The under-secretary-general also called for restraint and de-escalation of tensions between the two countries. Separately, in an interview with Al Jazeera television, Ambassador Lodhi said Pakistan will stand by the Kashmiri people with its active diplomatic and political support as they resist India’s “illegal annexation” of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. “The Kashmiris are not alone and we, and I, here at the UN, am going to be the voice of the Kashmiris,” she said.

Responding to a question, Lodhi said Pakistan was keeping all political and diplomatic options open as it vigorously campaigns against the revocation by India of occupied Kashmir’s special status, but made it clear that Islamabad was not looking for a conflict with India. In this regard, she urged the international community to compel India to stop its escalation, both inside occupied Kashmir and on the LoC with Pakistan, pointing out that Indian troops had recently used cluster ammunition, not Pakistan, leading to heightened tensions.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had told Parliament that he made every effort to engage the Indian government, but the Indian government did not respond and instead it took this illegal act.