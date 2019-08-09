Points for free sapling distribution set up

Islamabad: The Ministry of Climate Change in its Monsoon plantation under Prime Minister Imran Khan's ambitious 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project has set up 30 free saplings distribution points across the federal capital.

The monsoon plantation is aimed at engaging civil society especially youth and all stakeholders to take ownership of the mega afforestation programme. The people will be given access to plantation sites and free saplings from the distribution points.

The free saplings distribution points have been established at G-9 Markaz (Tehzeeb Bakers), G-13 Markaz (Cash and Carry), Bara Kahu (Punjab Cash and Carry), Park Road, Sawan Garden, PWD (Main Bazar), Bahria Town Phase-4, DHA-II Islamabad, Centaurus Mall, Giga Mall, Horticulture Department of Bahria Town (3 sites), Shaheen Chemist, Jinnah Avenue, D. Watson Chemist, Blue Area, Marakiz F-6, F-10 and G-11.

There have been several sapling supply points were set up in Gulberg Greens, Multi-professional Housing Society, CBR Housing Society, T&T Housing Society, Veteran Cooperative Housing Society, Save Mart, G-6, Loafology Bakery & Cafe, The Monal Restaurant, Chaaye Khana Bahria, Phase IV, Des Pardes, Saidpur Village, Tandoori Restaurant, F-10/1, Shams Store, F-6 Markaz, Marble Stone Ice Cream, F-7 Markaz and also at Chattha's, F-10/2.