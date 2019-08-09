close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

Takes charge

Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 10, 2019

LAHORE: Waseema Umer has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) Population Welfare Department Punjab.

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar congratulated the new DG at a function organised in his honour and to bid farewell to former DG Naeem Rathore. Secretary Population Welfare Hassan Iqbal was also present.

The minister thanked the outgoing DG Naeem Rathore for the services he had rendered for the department and wished him success in his future endeavours. The minister expressed great concern at the fast increasing population and said sincere efforts were needed to solve the problem. He welcomed Waseema Umer in the department and hoped she would take forward the government's mission to control the population. The minister presented an honorary shield to former DG Naeem Rathore in recognition of his services.

