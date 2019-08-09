Four maize varieties delisted

LAHORE Punjab Seed Council didn't discuss four genetically modified maize varieties on the direction of the federal government in a meeting held Friday. Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial presided over 51st Punjab Seed Council meeting at Agriculture House and approved 37 new varieties of agricultural commodities for general cultivation.

The new varieties of seeds which were approved included two varieties of pulses, one of barium, two of wheat, two of gram, five of maize, one of maize hybrid, new varieties are one each of tomato, peanut, rice and turmeric, nine of palm, two of pomegranate, one of cherry, two of barley and four potato varieties. In the meeting, 43 varieties of cumulative seeds were presented, out of which four varieties were not discussed due to the direction of the federal government while two varieties were pending for the next meeting and 37 were approved.

Talking to the media after the meeting, the minister said the Punjab government wanted to bring green revolution in the province and progress was being made in this regard. He said that the government would encourage public and private agricultural scientists to prepare high-yielding seeds against the disease as new varieties of seeds would also increase the crop produce.