Teachers’ online data entry date extended

LAHORE: IN the wake of a large number of complaints by schoolteachers from across the province, School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Friday extended the last date for data entry by teachers in the department’s new online Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

The schoolteachers would now be able to upload their data in the system until August 18 instead of August 10, 2019. While the schoolteachers had welcomed the move, the process of uploading proved not less than a nightmare because of massive traffic on the portal afterwards. A large number of teachers took to social media to register their complaints vis-à-vis no or slow response from the HRMIS server. This caught attention of the School Minister Dr Murad Raas who on Friday announced extending the date by August 18.

“The extension is only to facilitate the honourable teachers. We will have the data of over 350,000 teachers online for the first time in the history of School Education Department Punjab InshAllah,” the minister said in a tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that the School Education Department has already data about its teachers online on the basis of which it processed online transfers of schoolteachers first time in the history of the country recently.

Director Monitoring of Director Chief Minister's Monitoring Force Rana Abdul Qayyum talking to The News said, the department had planned to revamp the entire human resource management system of schoolteachers and the HRMIS was a step in this direction. “We already have data about schoolteachers but we needed more on different fields so that in future issues related to their retirement, promotion, leave and other issues were also addressed online,” he added.

He said extension in deadline was aimed to facilitate schoolteachers so that they could upload their data before the end of summer vacation. To a question, he said so far 205,000 schoolteachers had uploaded their data on the online HRMIS out of 386,000 schoolteachers from across Punjab. He said capacity of the server was enhanced so that teachers could upload their data without any trouble. “At present 100,000 teachers simultaneously can upload their data online,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the HRMIS has been integrated with the existing School Information System (SIS) which is being used by around 52,000 public schools to report on enrolment of students, teachers, and school facilities.