I-Day to be celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day, says CM

LAHORE: THE Punjab government has decided to celebrate the Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day while August 15 would be observed as a black day.

The chief minister said that special ceremonies, rallies and seminars would be held to express solidarity with Kashmiris. He said that no one had accepted Indian government’s most controversial decision of changing the status of occupied Kashmir. "We vigorously protest this undemocratic and unconstitutional act of Modi government and would continue to do so," he added.

security: Usman Buzdar on Friday while directing to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations at all cost, ordered the police and law-enforcement agencies to remain alert. The chief minister presided over a meeting in which various issues came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar while ordering to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Eid congregations said the enemy was coward and cunning and the departments concerned should remain vigilant.

He also directed to form special teams to stop wheelie-doing, while police will have to play an active role in addressing the issue of firing in the air. Usman Buzdar went on to say that he would be working on Eid and would also be in the field. I will visit any city to review situation, he said.

Balochistan: The Punjab government gives special importance to the construction and development of Balochistan, said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar in a meeting with a Balochistan minister.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, while talking to Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Muhammad Khan, expressed his desire to expand Dera Ghazi Khan Airport and start foreign flights along with top-notch facilities to be provided to aircraft for night landing.

He said the Punjab government would set up a cardiac hospital in Balochistan and District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and other medical centres would be upgraded to facilitate the people.

Both the leaders also strongly condemned Indian move to change the status of Occupied Kashmir. The chief minister said that peace and stability could not be secured without solution of Kashmir issue. He urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and durable peace in the region.

The chief minister said that India could not suppress Kashmiris through brutalities. The participants of the meeting offered Fateha for the Kashmiris martyred due to Indian army’s atrocities. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

saplings: Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government would plant two million saplings during the current monsoon season and the target of planting nine million saplings would also be achieved. He said saplings would be planted under “Plant for Pakistan” programme, adding that a district-wise target would be fixed in this regard.

He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to proactively perform their duties in order to achieve the targets. dengue, polio: The Punjab government has decided to activate all departments concerned for eradication of dengue in the wake of current rains. Addressing a meeting regarding the dengue situation, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the line departments should proactively perform their duties for eradication of polio and dengue diseases and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. He directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to take practical steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, it was also decided in the meeting that a special anti-polio campaign would be run in the last week of August on the directions of the chief minister. Usman Buzdar said that health and other departments should perform their duties professionally for complete elimination of the polio virus.

He said that children under five years of age should be administered anti-polio drops through special teams at various places, including at the entry and exit points of the cities. Commissioners and DCs should also actively monitor the anti-dengue and anti-polio efforts in their respective areas and the Health Department should be given full assistance, along with monitoring of field teams, the chief minister said.