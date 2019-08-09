close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
August 10, 2019

Businessmen make their way to work in the City of London on Friday. Britain’s economy

unexpectedly shrank in the second quarter, official data showed, with output faltering on Brexit turmoil. Gross domestic product dipped 0.2 percent in the April-June period after growth of 0.5 percent in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. Expectations had been for zero growth.

