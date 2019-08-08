close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

JCP recommends 3 names for SHC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday recommended three names for the appointment of additional judges of Sindh High Court (SHC). Meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan for appointment of judges in the superior courts was held here in the Supreme Court in the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa.

The names suggested for the appointment of additional judges of SHC included District and Sessions Judge Rashida Asad, Abdul Mubeen Lakho and Muhammad Zulfiqar Ali Sanghi. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan was constituted under the 18thConstitutional Amendment. The recommended names will now go to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointment, which has the authority to approve or disapprove any name.

