Court directs two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel

CHITRAL: District and Sessions judge/judge consumer court Hidayatullah Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to allow two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel to ensure hassle-free travel.

The court also directed security personnel deployed at the tunnel to perform their duty of maintaining security only.The court issued the directions on an application filed by an assistant director of the Consumer Protection Council of Chitral. The complainant informed the court that the tunnel was a two-way carriageway but the security officials stopped passengers on one side of the tunnel to allow traffic from the other side and vice versa only.