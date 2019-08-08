close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

Court directs two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

CHITRAL: District and Sessions judge/judge consumer court Hidayatullah Khan has directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to allow two-way traffic inside Lowari Tunnel to ensure hassle-free travel.

The court also directed security personnel deployed at the tunnel to perform their duty of maintaining security only.The court issued the directions on an application filed by an assistant director of the Consumer Protection Council of Chitral. The complainant informed the court that the tunnel was a two-way carriageway but the security officials stopped passengers on one side of the tunnel to allow traffic from the other side and vice versa only.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan