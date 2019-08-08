9,751 to take medical & dental colleges entry test

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Saqib Zafar along-with RPO Muhammad Ehsan Tufail chaired a meeting to review arrangements being made for Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) to be held by August 25.

Syed Basil Sajjad Regional coordinator UHS briefed that total number of students applied for the test in Rawalpindi Division is 9,751. For this purpose, 07 centres are being designated as exam centres including Siddique Public School, Ideal Cambridge School, Jinnah Institute of Informatics, Govt. Postgraduate College for Women 6th Road, Govt. Degree College for Boys 6th road, Rawalpindi Law College and Government College for Women Hassanabdal.

Commissioner Rawalpindi while passing on direction at this moment said that in order to guarantee merit, all necessary actions are being taken to ensure security of students as well as exams material so that test may be held in tension free environment. He said that only those students who have roll number slips will be allowed to enter in exam centre however if ID card of any student is missing, he/she will be forwarded to Nadra counter established especially for bio-metric attestation. He said that entry test material will be brought under the surveillance of Police Force and District administration will be responsible for De-seal and re-seal of papers after the test. He directed all concerned departments to perform their duties as per SOPs. Furthermore he added that IESCO will ensure availability of uninterrupted electricity supply. Rescue 1122 will remain alert and in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic at 6th road special deployment by traffic police will be done. There will be CCTV cameras and walk through gates at exam centres and also lady police force for checking of female students.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Maleeha Jamal, Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Tariq Salam Marwat, AC City Naeem Afza, Director Colleges Jehnazeb, Sectary RTA, Syed Basil Sajjad Regional coordinator UHS and other concerned officers.