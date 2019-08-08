City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE : Scattered rain with humid conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions, while at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore Divisions, Kashmir & Islamabad, at isolated places in Quetta, Sibbi & Naseerabad Divisions. Isolated heavy rain is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Thatta Divisions. On Thursday, scattered rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions while at isolated places in Zhob, Khuzdar, Peshawar, Hazara Divisions and Islamabad. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kot Addu 43mm, Sargodha city 12, DG Khan 11, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Hafizabad 09, Mangla, Multan 07, Gujrat, Chakwal 03, Gujranwala, Joharabad 02, Murree 01, Kotli 16. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 27.6°C.