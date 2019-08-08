Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country is incomplete without it.

Changing the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir was illegal step of the Modi government and India had blatantly violated international laws, the CM said while addressing a ceremony on the occasion of planting a sapling in Changa Manga Forest Park under the monsoon tree-plantation drive on Thursday.

He lamented that violations of human rights by the Modi government in Indian-Held Kashmir had crossed every limit. India should fully realise that whole Pakistani nation is united on the core issue of Kashmir, he stated. “We are firmly standing with the Kashmiris and would continue to do so;” he added.

He said that diplomatic and moral support of the Kashmiri people would be continued forever.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card programme here, he said the programme would give necessary health cover to 30 per cent population in Punjab as 3.5 crore people will get free healthcare facilities in the private hospitals. As many as 1.1 million deserving people of 2.72 lac families will get free treatment through the programme in the district of Kasur alone. This is a beneficial programme which has enabled the needy to access medical facilities free of cost, he maintained.

The CM said the limit of Sehat Insaf Card could be increased in case of need. He said that Rs19.5 billion were earmarked for 126 development projects for Kasur district, adding that TDCP resort in Changa Manga would be revamped with an amount of Rs 50 million. He said that new tehsil complex will be constructed in Pattoki. Similarly, new water supply schemes will be started and remodelling of Fateh Muhammad dyke and Lalu Gaddar dyke will be done as well. Kasur District Headquarters Hospital and Pattoki THQ Hospital will be upgraded besides establishment of a new university in Kasur.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that planting trees was a noble cause and citizens should plant trees to make Pakistan green. The 150 years old Changa Manga forest was a biological heritage which was also a source of promoting wildlife. Safe city program is working smoothly and the anti-encroachment campaign will be continued in the forest park, he added.

Provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid and Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education secretary also spoke on the occasion. Provincial Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, adviser Hanif Pitafi, assembly members, including Sardar Talib Nakai and Mukhtar Shah, PTI leader Sardar Asif Ahmed Ali, forests secretary and Lahore division commissioner were also present.