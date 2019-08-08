Stand united

I could not take an active part in the freedom movement yet I made a little contribution by attending public meetings addressed by Muslim League leaders. I witnessed skirmishes between workers of the Congress and the Muslim League and used to visit Sheikh Muhamed Umer, the president of the Muslim League.

There was unity and focus among all and this long struggle drawn for freedom became a reality on August 14, 1947. At midnight Quaid-e-Azam announced on radio the emergence of Pakistan on the world map. We celebrated by congratulating one another, distributing sweet. Alas, the founder of Pakistan left for his eternal abode very soon and his prime minister was assassinated at a public meeting in Rawalpindi. That was the point when the nation became rudderless. Senior leaders indulged in political bickering and fought for personal power, and destabilized and overthrew each other’s governments. Other nations who got freedom after us have achieved political stability and sustainable economy while our leaders drag the country to dependency which is worse than slavery. Our leaders need to realize that without unity there can be no peace, progress or prosperity.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad