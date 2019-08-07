PCB names squad for U-19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 15-member line-up for the ACC U19 Asia Cup, which will run from 5 to 14 September in Sri Lanka.

Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rohail Nazir has been retained as captain of the side while Haider Ali will perform the task of his deputy.Chairman, Junior Selection Committee Saleem Jaffar said about the selection: “After accessing conditions in Sri Lanka, we have made two changes in the side from the one that toured South Africa.

The thought process behind this selection focuses on the preparation of players for the next year’s junior world cup and the desired grooming required for becoming a part of Pakistan’s senior side in the future.”

The 15-member squad is: Rohail Nazir, (captain, wicketkeeper), Haider Ali,(vice-captain), Aamir Ali, Abu Huraira, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akhtar Shah, Fahad Munir, M Aamir, M Abbas Afridi, M Basit Ali, M Haris, M Irfan Khan, M Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah and Qasim Akram. Reserves: Jahanzaib Sultan, Saim Ayub, Syed Raza-ul-Hasan, Shiraz Khanand Zaman Khan.