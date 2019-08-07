Denial of rights to Kashmiris denounced

Islamabad : The participants of walks organised by the COMSATS University Islamabad on its all campuses on Wednesday showed solidarity with Kashmiris against brutalities of the Indian armed forces.

The Islamabad campus walk was led by Rector CUI Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar.

All principal officers along with Deans, Senior faculty members, and administrative staff participated in the walk.

The rector said as Pakistanis, it was our duty to raise our voices against the outrageous behavior of occupying forces in Kashmir. He endorsed the support that people of Pakistan have extended to Kashmiris in their struggle to achieve their integral right to decide Kashmir’s future through the holding of the plebiscite as per UN Resolution passed in 1948.

"In today’s times, it is the most unfortunate to deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic right through the continuous act of tyranny by successive Indian governments, including the present attempt by the BJP government to end the special status of Kashmir," he said.

Other campuses of COMSATS University Islamabad also held walks to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The participants said they would continue providing moral support to the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.