Thu Aug 08, 2019
August 8, 2019

Nominated

Islamabad

 
August 8, 2019

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Peer Syed Ali Gaillani ‘Sajada Nasheen’ of Bari Imam shrine as central president for Peace Committee of Interfaith Harmony, says a press release.

In this regard Central Chairman of the committee Allama Ayaz Hashmi visited shrine of Bari Imam and handed over the notification to Peer Ali Gaillani of his nomination, while thanking to prime minister he said that he would work hard for peace and would like to join hands with all religious leaders of nation to come on one platform for the solidarity of our country.

