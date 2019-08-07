130 outlaws held,arms seized in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested 130 outlaws and seized arms and drugs from them during the last month operation, said a senior police official.

Briefing reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Ihsanullah Khan said the police launched search and strike operation last month and rounded up 130 outlaws wanted to the law-enforcement agency in various cases of heinous nature.

He said the police also seized arms including 14 Kalashnikovs, 11 rifles, 69 pistols, four grenades, 2421 cartridges, 70 magazines, 15 kilogram charas and one kilogram ice during the operation. The official added that the operation would continue this month against the anti-social elements to ensure protection and security to the public lives and properties.