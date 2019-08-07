US CG Robert Silberstein pays homage to Quaid-e-Azam

US Consul General Karachi Robert Silberstein visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and paid his respects to the founder of Pakistan on Wednesday.

Consul General Silberstein laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and signed the guestbook on behalf of the people of the United States. He noted, “It is an honour for me to be here at this beautiful mausoleum to pay my respects to the Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. This visit has offered me the opportunity to reflect upon his democratic vision of a unified Pakistan that respects diversity, religious harmony and pluralism, values that we in the United States also hold very dear. These values are a true testament to Mr. Jinnah’s greatness.”

Consul General Silberstein later visited the tombs of Liaquat Ali Khan, Pakistan’s first prime minister and Fatima Jinnah, Jinnah’s sister. He also visited the adjoining museum and greatly appreciated the artefacts related to the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.