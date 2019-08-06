close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Agencies
August 7, 2019

SLC makes another change in selection panel

Sports

A
Agencies
August 7, 2019

COLOMBO: Ashantha de Mel-led selection panel has gone through another re-jig, just nine months since being named. The former fast bowler and erstwhile selector - de Mel - will continue to be the chairman, with another former cricket, Vinothen John, joining in. Chaminda Mendis, who was appointed to the panel in November 2018, keeps his spot while Brendon Kuruppu and Hemantha Wickramaratne are out. The previous panel oversaw Sri Lanka’s tours of New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Scotland, the 2019 World Cup in England and the home series against Bangladesh. The one-year long stint for the newly-appointed three-man committee began on August 5.

