Two-match Test cricket series Sri Lanka security team arrives

ISLAMABAD: Four-member Sri Lanka security delegation arrived Karachi to assess the security measures in place for the forthcoming two-Test match series against Pakistan.

The delegation will visit National Stadium Karachi Wednesday and to attend briefing on security measures being adopted for the series.The delegation is led by the Sri Lanka Cricket honorary secretary, Mohan de Silva, and also includes chief security advisor, Air Chief Marshall Roshan Goonetileke, SLC’s head of international cricket, Chandima Mapatuna, and the SLC assistant manager anti-corruption and security, Mudiyanselage Palitha Seneviratne.

The SLC security delegation will then travel to Lahore Thursday and receive security briefings and presentations from the local law enforcing agencies and experts.PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, said: “This is an important visit of Sri Lanka Cricket that will not only form the basis of their cricket team’s upcoming tour of Pakistan in October, but will also potentially open doors for complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

“The PCB firmly believes Pakistan is now as safe as any other cricket playing nation. The security situation has improved tremendously in the recent past and hosting eight HBL Pakistan Super League 2019 matches in Karachi – attended by 39 foreign internationals – is a testament to this statement. The foreign stars not only praised security arrangements in Karachi but also appreciated the playing facilities as well as Pakistan’s hospitality.”

Pakistan is scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in October, which will be part of the World Test Championship. Discussions on the series schedule will commence after the SLC security delegation have submitted their inspection report to the SLC management.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to convince Sri Lanka to play both Tests in Pakistan but formal discussions will only begin after the SLC security team have provided their feedback and assessment to the SLC management,” Zakir Khan added.

In September and October, top managements of Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board are also scheduled to visit Pakistan to begin discussions on their 2021 and 2022 tours of Pakistan, respectively.