Another two-day spell of rain expected in Karachi

KARACHI: Two days of moderate rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, a couple of days prior to Eidul Azha that may cause inconvenience to the residents, national and international meteorological experts said on Monday. “A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed in the Bay of Bengal and it is now established that this system is moving towards Sindh. We are expecting two days of moderate rain with isolated heavy falls on Saturday and Sunday in Karachi,” said Sardar Sarfraz, Chief Meteorological Officer (CMO) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) while talking to The News. Karachiites had faced immense hardships due to the accumulation of rainwater on roads and urban flooding situation in some parts of the city due to moderate to heavy rains in the city on July 29 and 30 and experts said that the situation could get worse if more moderate rains were lashed out in the days to come. At least 24 people, including children, had died in rain-related incidents while miseries of people continued for several days as the city reeled to become normal after the rains. International weather experts that tweeted that a low-pressure area formed in the North Bay of Begal was likely to move towards South East Pakistan and cause some good rains. “A low over the N BOB will become more, well-marked the next couple of days with widespread rain, some heavy, in #WestBengal, #Odisha & N #AndhraPradesh thru midweek. Heavier rains reach #MadhyaPradesh around midweek, then #Rajasthan, #Gujarat & SE #Pakistan late week & weekend,” Jason Nicholls tweeted.