Tue Aug 06, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 6, 2019

Several judicial officers reshuffled

Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The chief justice of the Peshawar High Court on Monday ordered the postings/transfers of several judicial officers with immediate effect.

According to details, Syed Asghar Shah, Additional District & Sessions Judge OSD PHC, was transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge Mansehra.Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Additional District & Sessions Judge Peshawar, was transferred and posted in the court of Aziz Muhammad, AD&SJ, Buner.

Lubna Zaman, Additional District & Sessions Judge Mansehra, was transferred and posted in the court of Muhammad Tayib, AD &SJ Hangu.Nadeen Muhammad, Senior Civil Jude OSD PHC, was transferred and posted at Karak.

Amir Ali Afridi, Civil Judge-Cum-Judicial Magistrate Mansehra, was transferred and posted at Karak.Sajjad Khan, Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate, was posted as District & Sessions Judge Mansehra.

