ITP to intensify awareness drive in schools

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is all set to intensify its education campaign in public and private schools to sensitise teenagers about road safety.

Other than over 420 schools of Federal Directorate of Education, the ITP had identified some 750 private schools in the federal capital to conduct awareness session on daily basis, an official of ITP told APP on Monday.

He said students would be educated about the basic traffic rules through lectures and videos. Meetings with parents would also be arranged to compel them for playing their role to discourage under-age driving in the city, he added.

To a query, the official said ITP had been holding awareness lectures in schools, colleges, mosques, seminaries and factories since establishment of its education wing in 2006. “The scope and pace of education drive is being enhanced to achieve the desired results,” he added. He urged the Capital Development Authority to maintain road signage, zebra crossings, lane marking and other road related furniture on the main arteries of the capital.