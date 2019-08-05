Decorated sacrificial animals attracting customers in cattle markets

Islamabad: As festive season of Eidul Azha is fast approaching, cattle traders in a bid to attract customers appearing in different cities of the country with decorated animals.

People are enjoying the best time while jostling around at ‘Maweshi Mandi’ (cattle market), after attaching the names of actors to the animals for sacrifice, a new trend is also being witnessed in cattle markets.

According to Hamid Syed, who is running a shed of animals said that people express their sentiments and love by decorating their sacrificial animals.

The servants of the cattle sellers said that they give milk, almond and butter to these specially-reared animals daily. A trader from Sialkot Maweshi Mandi said that the extra-healthy white beautiful goats that were brought from Rajanpur become the main attraction for the residents of the city with its size and weight.

To attract more citizens, animals are decorated with colorful garlands, sterling bands, embellished belts and crowns, said Nusrat Naeem a customer. Citizens would not have to haggle over the price of sacrificial animals on the annual festival of sacrifice, Eidul Azha as animals are being sold by their weight, a customer said.

A trader in Peshawar cattle market also appeared with heavy weight bull unique name ‘Bablu’ to attract the citizens said, every farm owner was proud of their merchandise, adding, I feed my cattle healthy food, which consists of butter and milk.’

"We are demanding high prices because we spent much time in bringing up a healthy and gorgeous pair of sacrificial animal," said another cattle trader Shafaqat Qayum. Residents of Karachi have been clicking selfies with ‘Badal’, a giant goat, that is being offered for sacrifice on the occasion of Eidul Azha at price of Rs5 lacs. ‘Bubbly’, a cow weighing about two tons, is a glaring example of the rising popularity in Lahore cattle market. People are crowding the farm to get a glimpse of ‘Bubbly.’