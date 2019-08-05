Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Monday while the Met Department predicted similar weather during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the day. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Rawalakot, Kotli, Garidupatta, Sialkot and Murree.