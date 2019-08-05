Probe begins against ex-MNA for corruption

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has started inquiry against former MNA of the PML-N Malik Afzal Khokhar on the instructions of ACE’s Director General (DG), Nafees Gohar, The News learnt.

According to sources in the ACE, the Director Anti-Corruption, Lahore Region-A, has approved proper inquiry against Malik Afzal Khokhar. He was accused of recruiting people in Punjab Model Bazaar Company in violation of rules. It was shared with The News that after initial investigation by Deputy Director ACE, the inquiry against former MNA and Punjab Model Bazaar chairman had been approved.

According to ACE, Punjab Model Bazaar chairman had allegedly appointed Nasir Rafique as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Naveed Rafaqat as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and other people in Punjab Model Bazaar Company violating the rules. It is alleged that the MNA was involved in corruption during construction work in Model Bazaar. According to sources in the ACE, Afzal Khokhar appointed favourite people in violation of the rules that caused million of rupees loss to national exchequer.

It is pertinent to mention that the ACE DG issued instructions to start probe against the persons who were involved in corruption. He instructed the officers to start inquiry without any discrimination or pressure.