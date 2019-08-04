‘Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood’

Islamabad : Like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the police in the national capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while addressing a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters to commemorate all police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation. Families of Martyred policemen were especially invited in the ceremony DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operation) Waqar ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarter) Muhammad Saleem, all SSPs, SPs, DSPs were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad laid floral wreath at Police Martyrs’ Monument and paid tributes to the sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the next generation.

Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps by timely action against the mischievous elements.

He said that as many as 42 police officers and Jawans of the capital embraced martyrdom in line of duty. Islamabad police martyrs wrote golden chapter with their blood and their names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices, he added.

The IGP said that Police like our armed forces is fighting against the menace of terrorism and Islamabad police have rendered many sacrifices in war against terrorism while its personnel averted many threats with courage and even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

"We are proud of martyrs of Islamabad police who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," he added.

He said that I am very thankful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for approval of shuhada package. The IGP reiterated that the government of Pakistan is committed to provide every facility to the families of martyred personnel while jobs and other privileges were also awarded to the family members.

The IGP said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and it would be further protected in bold manner whenever there is need of any sacrifice. He said that people are proud of these sacrifices of courageous personnel as they brought peace and tranquillity in their lives.

Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that future of the nation would be made more secure as brave sons of soil have not learnt to bow before enemy.

He along with police officials of Islamabad police also met with the families of martyred personnel and said that they were very lucky whose dears ones embraced martyrdom to secure their country. He said there is no alternate to life but Islamabad police would ensure every relief measures for the families of its martyred cops.

He said that a “Shuhada Desk” has been established for better coordination with families of martyred personnel and provide better assistance as well as more facilities to them without delay.