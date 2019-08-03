Debate competitions

LAHORE : Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has called upon the young doctors and medical students to take part in the extracurricular activities so that they can groom their hidden talent to prove themselves best citizens as well as doctors.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the final debate competitions held under the aegis of Ameer Uddin Medical College Debating Club at Gujranwala Medical College. He said it was vital to take part in such competitions for a confident personality.

Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar added the Inter-District All Pakistan Parliamentarian Debates would also help the medical students get knowledge of political and parliamentary system in the country.

Different educational institutions participated in the debating competitions in which the team of Ameer Uddin Medical College stood first while Ameer Uddin Medical College’s team comprising Saad Javed, Salman Saleem and Haris Tahir remained runner up.

Similarly, in the declamation competitions student of second year Syed Wajahat Abbass reached the final round. Final year students of Ameer Uddin Medical College Asad Ullah Farooq, Ahmed Faraz Tarrar and Aleena Saleem got second position.

Allama Iqbal Medical College, Punjab University, Beaconhouse University, FAST University and Gujranwala Medical College also took part in the contests.