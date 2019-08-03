Swindlers take away 14 goats

LAHORE : Swindlers took away 14 goats from their owner by giving him poisonous substance in the Iqbal Town police area on Saturday.

Two persons had fell victim to swindling in the incident. They were removed to Jinnah Hospital. The victims have been identified as Daud and Rana Shahid. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 996 road crashes in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Seven people died and 996 sustained injuries in the road accidents. As many as 602 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 394 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.