Sun Aug 04, 2019
INP
August 4, 2019

Quetta Express derails in Shorkot

National

INP
August 4, 2019

SHORKOT: Railway traffic was disrupted adversely when a bogey of Quetta Express derailed here on Saturday.

According to details a bogy of Lahore bound Quetta Express coming from Quetta derailed near Shorkot Railway Station due to unknown reasons.

The railway traffic was disrupted due to the incident as arrival and departure of trains at Faisalabad and Sargodha railway stations remained suspended for several hours.

The railway authorities later cleared the track and restored the railway traffic after removing the derailed bogy of Quetta Express.a

