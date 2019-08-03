Naran festival pulls crowd

MANSEHRA: Naran Festival attracted a large number of tourists from across the country as the event started in the scenic location.“Amid cold and pleasant weather, I enjoyed music night where folk songs and Gatka were the main features,” stated Ayesha, a tourist from Karachi, at the end of music programme Friday night.Commissioner Hazara Zaheerul Islam had inaugurated the three-day festival Friday evening. The local singers and dancers presented Gatka dance while children from across the country showed enthusiasm in magic show and firework.Women rushed to stalls of bangles, mehendi and different foods and folk music also entertained the participants. “We have been in Kaghan valley for the last one week, and today we came here to enjoy the music night, which I think is one of the main attractions,” said another tourist, Night Shaheen.Earlier, while inaugurating the event, the commissioner Hazara said: “This is a great festivity being held near River Kunhar amid pleasant weather and I invite nature lovers to come and enjoy the local culture and traditions here.”