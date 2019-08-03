Justice Faez Isa seeks guidance of Munir A Malik

ISLAMABAD: Senior Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is facing a presidential reference, has sought guidance of prominent lawyer Munir A Malik to defend himself in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

Justice Faez Isa the other day filed replies in the SJC to two show-cause notices on the non-disclosure of family’s foreign properties in the wealth statements and writing letters to the president.

President Arif Alvi had filed references against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice KK Agha of Sindh High Court, alleging that both the judges did not disclose their foreign properties in the wealth statements. Justice Faez Isa had already rejected the allegations, saying the properties in London were in the name of his children who are living there as well. The SJC, the forum established under Article 209 of the Constitution for the accountability of judges of the superior courts for misconduct, after conducting three hearing in the presidential references had issued two show-cause notices to Justice Faez Isa seeking his replies in 14 days. After filing his replies, Justice Faez Isa contacted senior lawyer and former attorney general Munir A Malik, seeking his guidance how to proceed further to defend himself in the presidential reference.

Munir A Malik, who has recently returned from abroad, confirmed that Justice Faez Isa had approached him and sought his guidance. "Justice Faez Isa had contacted me, sending the copies of the replies he had submitted to two show-cause notices in the SJC," Munir A Malik told The News. He said that Justice Faez Isa had sent him copies of his replies by post.

“Let me go through this then I will give my opinion what could be done to proceed with further," Munir A Malik said.

He said that after going through the said replies in detail, he will meet Justice Faez Isa and will give his opinion as to what legal option could be adopted for his defence in the instant matter. It is pertinent mention here that Justice Faez Isa is also considering to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the reference by invoking Article 184(3) of the Constitution.