Filing extension

The FBR has extended the date for filing of income tax returns till August 9. It is worth-mentioning here that there has been a significant increase in the number of filers this year and people are showing an interest in being part of the economy.

The extension in the period (seven working days) of filing returns is not sufficient. In order to benefit from the growing interest and to facilitate the filers, the FBR is advised to extend the period at least up to August 30,2019.

Muhammad Younas Qamar

Islamabad