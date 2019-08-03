close
Sun Aug 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 4, 2019

Filing extension

Newspost

 
August 4, 2019

The FBR has extended the date for filing of income tax returns till August 9. It is worth-mentioning here that there has been a significant increase in the number of filers this year and people are showing an interest in being part of the economy.

The extension in the period (seven working days) of filing returns is not sufficient. In order to benefit from the growing interest and to facilitate the filers, the FBR is advised to extend the period at least up to August 30,2019.

Muhammad Younas Qamar

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost