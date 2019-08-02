close
Sat Aug 03, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation delegation meets Thai Consul General

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 3, 2019

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation the other day held a meeting with Thailand Consul General here at the latter’s office.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation’s delegation under the leadership of Secretary Noushad Ahmad Khan met Thai Consul General Thatree Chauvachata and Deputy Consul General Apipan Cheecharoen at the Thailand Consulate General Karachi, the federation said in a press release. The Consul General was very pleased to meet the delegation. “He also wants to meet the players and officials who will be participating in the 34th King’s Cup world Sepaktakraw Championship held in Thailand,” the federation said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports