Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation delegation meets Thai Consul General

KARACHI: A delegation of Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation the other day held a meeting with Thailand Consul General here at the latter’s office.

Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation’s delegation under the leadership of Secretary Noushad Ahmad Khan met Thai Consul General Thatree Chauvachata and Deputy Consul General Apipan Cheecharoen at the Thailand Consulate General Karachi, the federation said in a press release. The Consul General was very pleased to meet the delegation. “He also wants to meet the players and officials who will be participating in the 34th King’s Cup world Sepaktakraw Championship held in Thailand,” the federation said.