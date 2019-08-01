FBR asks customers to demand receipts having STRN

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of charging Sales Tax (ST) from customers but not depositing into national kitty, the FBR on Thursday instructed customers to ask for invoices/receipts having Sales Tax Registration Number (STRN) on purchase of goods and services.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday stated that it has been bserved that in many cases, suppliers of goods and services are charging Sales Tax on invoices/receipts without identifying their Sales Tax Registration Number (STRN) on the ‘Invoices/Receipts’ issued to the customers.. At times, National Tax Number (NTN) is indicated on invoices, to exhibit that the supplier is registered.

The FBR states that the customers are suggested to ask for invoices/receipts having Sales Tax Number (STRN) on the invoices/receipts on purchase of goods and services. The Sales Tax can only be recovered from the customer if the supplier is registered for sales tax purposes, and reflects the Sales Tax Registration Number (STRN) on the invoice/receipt issued to the customer.