close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 2, 2019

Israeli rocket hits southern Syria

World

AFP
August 2, 2019

DAMASCUS: An Israeli rocket hit southern Syria on Thursday, without causing any casualties, Syrian state media said.

The rocket fell in the Tel Bariqa area in Quneitra province, near the border with Israel, state news agency SANA said on its Telegram channel, without providing additional details. A spokesperson for the Israeli army said it does not comment on foreign reports.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said regime loyalists are present in the area targeted by Thursday´s rocket attack. It did not report any casualties. The Syrian province of Quneitra includes the Golan Heights, most of which is occupied and annexed by Israel.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria, most of them against what it says are Iranian and Hizbullah targets. Hizbullah is a Lebanese group that supports Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad, who is also backed by Tehran.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World