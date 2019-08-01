close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
Rainy days

Newspost

 
August 2, 2019

I wish to share my concerns over Karachi’s vulnerability to flooding and how much of a pressing issue it is that our current infrastructure for the prevention of water logging is dismal and ineffective even after light rains for a few days. Water logging and other rain related issues not only caused extensive damage to homes and roads, but also led to almost twenty deaths.

Our city was heavily damaged because of the lack of monsoon preparation and the poor drainage system. The people of Karachi request that the government kindly work towards drainage solutions and put in place a more effective method of preventing water logging and other issues caused by the monsoon rains.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi

