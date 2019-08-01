How to speak

This refers to the letter ‘Cultured speech’ (July 31) by Nusrat Jabeen. This is a very serious issue. Fifty years ago when my generation was in school, it was the responsibility of students to work hard and they would be at fault for any failings in completing their coursework or studying for tests or behaving well in class. This has completely changed since then and a teacher cannot even reprimand a disobedient student because parents will be complaining about that in the principal’s office the next day.

How can you teach a child to follow rules when parents make every effort to undermine them? No wonder our education system does not seem to be helping our children at all. Our language is getting worse because parents are too lax in raising their children. If we wish to see a positive change in our society so that we return to our respect of our mother tongue by speaking properly then we must focus on education as home, as well as at schools.

Tarique M Malak

Rawalpindi